National Safety Day 2021 – Countries with highest number of road accidents and where does India stand

Road accident fatalities take millions of lives every year. National Safety Day is observed annually on 4th March to mark the foundation of National Safety to emphasize the importance of public safety. It could be bad roads, ill structured traffic rules and regulations, that cause such high rates of road accidents but the endeavour has been to promote safety and security.

On the National Safety Day, let’s look at the countries with highest number of road accidents and also, see where India features:

PERU: It has been reported to have experienced 14 out of 100,000 road accidents, every year.

Indonesia: While Indonesia scores high on traffic jams, it’s road accident rate is 15 out of 100,000.

COLUMBIA: 17/100000 is Columbia’s road accident death number. The scenario is quite scary owing to its poorly managed traffic condition.

INDIA: In India the number is akin to Columbia’s. Being a hugely populated country, with erratic pedestrians, crossing; cars honking, no adherence to rules, the norms of safety are highly jeopardized.

RUSSIA: Another surprisingly prominent country making its way up to the list is Russia with 19 out of 100000 death cases, annually. It is known for many road rage incidents, too.

CHINA: It seems China is a step ahead in recording the road accidents, too, apart from many other things. It again has been observed to experience frequent accidents. 19 out of 100000 fatality rates have been documented.

BRAZIL: 23 out of 100000 is Brazil’s fatality rate. Death due to mishap on roads is a growing concern in this country.

MALAYSIA: This small country records 24 fatality incidents annually out of 100000.

SOUTH AFRICA: The number reaches 25 out of 100000 in South Africa.

THAILAND: And the country to feature on the top of the list of countries with maximum road accidents would be Thailand.

36.2 out of 100000 in population dies due to road accidents. And given the size of the country, it is indeed sad to see such a huge number.