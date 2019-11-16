National Press Day 2019: Media should guard against ‘fake news’, says Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar said, "After independence, Press freedom came under threat in 1975." (File Photo)

On the occasion of National Press Day, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar Saturday said the media should guard against "fake news" and desist from providing any "disinformation and misinformation".

Taking to Twitter, Javadekar said the current government was ensuring "full freedom" to the media. He compared this to when press freedom was "trampled upon" by the Congress during Emergency.

"On the occasion of #NationalPressDay - greetings to the Media fraternity. Press freedom is the essence of a vibrant democracy. This was trampled upon by the Congress during Emergency. We are ensuring full freedom to the press," he tweeted.

"Media can criticise but should guard against 'fake news' & desist from disinformation & misinformation. There is ethic for every freedom," he said in another tweet.

The I&B Minister also addressed a press conference today, where he said, "After independence, press freedom came under threat in 1975. In the days of our student movement, we fought against it. Today the biggest crisis is fake news. Journalists should work for it.

"There is a need for responsible freedom," he added.