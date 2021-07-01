National Postal Worker Day 2021: History, Significance and Importance During COVID-19

National Postal Workers Day is celebrated annually on July 1 to show appreciation for the postal workers' hard work that they put in to deliver our mail and deliveries on time. Postal workers walk or travel miles a day to deliver letters and packages to our doorsteps. They work consistently and diligently to deliver all of our mail. Even in the harshest working conditions, they continue to persevere six days a week, to help us send and receive our mails. The day is observed to encourage us to show our appreciation who works tirelessly even during COVID-19 pandemic.

National Postal Worker Day 2021: History

July 1 was declared National Postal Worker Day in 1997 by a Seattle-area postal carrier to honour fellow employees and since then it is celebrated every year on this day. In the United States, postal workers walk an average of 4 to 8 miles to deliver a full load of letters and packages. Approximately 490,000 postal workers work in the United States. No matter how the weather or condition is, postal workers deliver mail.

National Postal Worker Day 2021: Significance

The world may have embraced the advent of technology, but postal services are still very important for communications, especially in rural villages and small towns. Their duties are not only limited to service clerks who sell stamps and help people to pick up packages but also include mail sorting and ensuring they go to the correct addresses.

The mail carriers deliver the mail, and a vehicle operator who drives the vehicle carrying the mail is also part of postal services.

The day is quite significant as it encourages people across the world to take a moment and appreciate their postal workers and express gratitude towards them as they continue to ensure uninterrupted services. They are not less than an everyday hero and deserve our acknowledgment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here