National Nordic Ski Championship kicks off

With a view to promote winter sports among youths of the country and to develop winter tourism in Kashmir valley the Winter Games Federation of India has organized three days National Nordic (Cross-Country) Ski Championship at Gulmarg . Number of athletes representing different affiliated Units of WGFI including HP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi, Army, ITBP, Jammu and Kashmir and IISandM are participating in this championship. The competitions are being held in individual and team events. The High Altitude Warfare School Gulmarg has assured its full support to the Winter Games Federation in making the event a success. Participants appreciated this step taken by the Winter Games Federation of India, as it will help them to prepare themselves for international events.