National News Schedule

National bureau schedule for Wednesday, February 17 - Education minister at an industry event - MoS External Affairs at an India-Ethiopia event - Social justice minister at a sign language dictionary release function - Housing Ministry press conference - Virus and vaccine updates - Political briefings NCR - Stories related to toolkit case - Dalai Lama at an event organised by an NGO - Developments regarding farmers' protest - Virus and vaccination updates NORTH - Uttarakhand disaster rescue operation - Punjab civic poll results - Punjab, Haryana: Farmers’ protest developments - Coronavirus updates SOUTH - Rahul Gandhi to attend interactive meetings, address public meeting in Puducherry EAST - Political developments in West Bengal and Assam WEST - Bombay HC to give order on Nikita Jacob's transit anticipatory bail plea in toolkit document case.

- Union minister Smruti Irani to address campaign rally in Rajkot at 6 pm - Maharashtra cabinet meeting at 3.30pm - Maharashtrsa Congress president Nana Patole press conference at 4 pm PTI HMB