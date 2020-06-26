NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDULE

All India News Schedule for Friday, June 26 Coronavirus updates and routine stories NATIONAL -- Stories from HRD in view of the Supreme Court verdict NCR -- Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev to hold a meeting with officials on containment zones strategy NORTH -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh employment scheme -- Jaipur: Congress to pay homage to soldiers killed during India-China standoff -- Babri mosque demolition trial in Lucknow EAST -- Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan to address a BJP rally in West Bengal.

SOUTH -- Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to launch debate series on his Facebook page: Amartya Sen, Naom Chomsky to participate -- Puducherry Health department briefing