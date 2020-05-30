NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDULE

All India News Schedule for Saturday, May 30 -Lockdown/coronavirus updates NATIONAL -BJP national president J P Nadda to address a press conference via video conferencing at 11:30 am.

-Media briefing by Congress on completion of 6 years of Modi government, 12 noon.

NORTH -Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to chair review meeting on COVID situation -Rajasthan CM to hold video conference with ministers, officials at district and panchayat levels -UP Congress chief’s bail hearing -Himachal Pradesh Health department chief’s bail hearing SOUTH -TN CM to hold review meeting with expert medical panel WEST -Panaji: Goa govt plans reverting back to issuing transport passes instead of e-passes to check influx of people in the state. PTI RHL