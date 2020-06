NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDULE

All India News Schedule for Wednesday, June 24 Coronavirus /lockdown updates NATIONAL ---Cabinet meeting at 11 am.

--External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to speak at passport sewa event, 4:30 pm NCR --Mayoral polls --Monsoon update.

NORTH ---Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh chairs all-party meeting on Centre’s farm sector ordinances --Heavy rainfall alert in 25 Rajasthan districts, monsoon expected today --Babri mosque demolition trial in Lucknow SOUTH --TN CM K Palaniswami to hold meeting with collectors WEST --Mumbai: Last rites in Solapur district of CRPF jawan killed in Pulwama encounter EAST --Union minister Smriti Irani to address virtual rally of BJP workers of Midnapore zone in West Bengal --Mamata Banerjee to chair all-party meeting on coronavirus PTI SRY