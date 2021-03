NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDULE

NewsBytes

Karnataka batsman Devdutt Padikkal continues to prove his mettle in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy T20 competition. In the quarter-finals against Kerala, he slammed his fourth consecutive ton as Karnataka put up 338/3, batting first. Padikkal has become only the second batsman after incumbent Indian captain Virat Kohli to slam four hundreds in a Vijay Hazare Trophy season. Here is more.