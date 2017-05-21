    National Museum launches Korean audio guide

    The famous National Museum in Delhi has decided to introduce an audio tour guide in Korean language for viewers' better understanding of India's rich cultural heritage. B R Mani, the chief of National Museum has informed that its being done keeping the significant number of Korean visitors visiting the National Museum. In collaboration with Korean Cultural Centre India, the initiative is aimed at promoting tourism in India, as well as provide Korean tourists a deeper understanding of Indian history and heritage.