National motorcycle racing: Jagan Kumar grabs pole Chennai, Aug 20 (PTI): The seasoned Jagan Kumar of TVS Racing began the defence of his title in the premium Pro-Stock 165cc Open category by clinching the pole position as the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2021 commenced at the MMRT at nearby Sriperumbudur on Friday.

Meanwhile, Sparks Racing's Allwin Xavier, a 22-year old Chemical Engineering student from Thrissur put in some consistent laps in the qualifying session, to grab pole position, clocking 02:09.552 in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category, which will see 39 riders taking the start in Saturday's race. Udayi Prakash (Rockers Racing, Coimbatore) (02:09.556) and Sarvesh Hanumannavar (Sparks Racing, Hubballi) (02:09.580) filled the front row. Incidentally, less than one second separated the top eight qualifiers.

Multiple National champion Jagan from Chennai, clocked a best lap of one minute 57.043 seconds to top the qualifying session, followed by team-mate Deepak Ravikumar (01:58.043) with Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing's Senthil Kumar (01:59.309) completing the front row of the grid. The other leading Honda rider, Rajiv Sethu qualified fourth in 01:59.423 while last year's runner-up KY Ahamed of TVS Racing, who was second quickest behind Jagan in the free practice session earlier in the day, had a disastrous qualifying as he failed to post a time after his bike stopped due to “technical issues”.

Also qualifying for pole positions in their respective categories were Navaneeth Kumar from Puducherry (TVS One-Make Championship, Open), Baddam Deepika Reddy from Hyderabad (Girls, TVS One-Make Championship) and Prakash Kamat from Bokaro Steel City (Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup, CBR 150). Earlier, Chennai's 16-year old Kavin Quintal set the pace with a blistering lap of one minute, 49.351 seconds to top the free practice session in the NSF 250R class of the Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup, ahead of last year's Sartak Chavan, the 14-year old talent from Pune (01:50.888) and Geoffrey Reviven Emmanuel (16), also from Chennai (01:50.672).