National Monetisation Pipeline remarkable step forward: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman

New Delhi, Aug 23 (ANI): National Monetisation Pipeline is a remarkable step forward, said Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Rajiv Kumar on August 23.“It's a remarkable step forward and it is all been assured by the Finance Minister's budget of 2021-22, and also denotes the Prime Minister's unambiguous commitment that infrastructure growth and economic growth in India will be private sector-led,” said Vice Chairman Kumar.