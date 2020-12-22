National Mathematics Day: Know Its History and Significance

National Mathematics Day is celebrated every year on 22 December to recognise the achievements of the Indian Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan who was born on this date in 1887.

Ramanujan was one of the youngest members of Britain's Royal Society and the first Indian to be elected a Fellow of Trinity College, Cambridge University. His contribution to mathematical analysis, infinite series, continued fractions and number theory was immense. Ramanujan is most popular for his contribution in analytical theory of numbers, elliptic functions, continued fractions, and infinite series.

Ramanujan also discovered his own theorems and compiled as many as 3,900 results independently. Academicians across the globe agree that his theories transformed 20th century mathematics and continue to shape the subject in the 21st century.

India's tryst with the subject began in the ancient era itself. The discoveries relating to the times of the Indus Valley Civilization (that existed around 3000 BC) have confirmed practical applications of mathematics. For instance, excavations at Harappa, Mohenjo-Daro reveal that people manufactured bricks whose dimensions were in the proportion 4:2:1 and produced accurate weights in regular geometrical shapes.

The recently-introduced National Education Policy of 2020 lays special emphasis on mathematics, applied mathematics, and Vedic mathematics. The draft reads, "On the curricular side, there will be an increased focus on counting, arithmetic, and mathematical thinking - throughout the preparatory and middle school curriculum."

