National Literacy Pegged at 77.7 Percent, Kerala Tops Charts Again

With 96.2 percent, Kerala has once again emerged as the most literate state in India based on a report by the National Statistical Office (NSO). Andhra Pradesh has come last, with only 66.4 percent literacy.

The NSO on ‘Household Social Consumption: Education in India as part of ‘75th round of National Sample Survey – from July 2017 to June 2018’ provides for state-wise detail of literacy rate among the persons aged seven years and above.

National Literacy Rate Pegged at 77.7 Percent

A sample of 49,238 urban households from 6,188 blocks and 64,519 rural households from 8,097 villages was surveyed all over India.

According to the NSO study, the overall literacy rate in India is about 77.7%. In rural areas, the literacy rate in 73.5% compared to 87.7% in urban areas.

Delhi follows Kerala with 88.7%, followed by Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh at 87.6% and 88.6%. Assam follows fifth with 85.9%.

Rajasthan was listed second last on the literacy ladder with a literacy rate at 69.7%, followed by Bihar at 70.9%, Telangana at 72.8%, Uttar Pradesh at 73% and Madhya Pradesh at 73.7%.

Male Literacy Higher than Female Literacy in All States

According to the report, the male literacy rate is higher at 84.7% compared to 70.3% among women nationally.

In Kerala, the male literacy rate is 97.4% compared to 95.2% among females. Similarly, the male literacy rate in Delhi stood a 93.7% higher than 82.4% among females.

In Andhra Pradesh, the male literacy rate is 73.4%, higher than 59.5% among females (of the age of seven year or above).

. Read more on Education by The Quint.National Literacy Pegged at 77.7 Percent, Kerala Tops Charts AgainWouldn’t Want to Bowl to Andre Russell Even in the Nets: Sid Lad . Read more on Education by The Quint.