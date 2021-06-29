National Investigation Agency takes over Jammu IAF station attack case; MHA issues order

The Ministry of Home Affairs has now ordered the NIA to take over the investigation in the Jammu Air Force station attack case. Hi-Tech drones were used by Pak based LeT to attack the airbase station in Jammu on Sunday and the impact of which was felt in the city. The FIR, in this case, was registered under the Anti-Terror section and clearly has a transnational imprint, the probe has been transferred by the Ministry of Home Affairs to the National Investigation Agency. The probe will not be limited to the geographical boundaries of India and will certainly not be limited to Jammu & Kashmir. Times Now's Nikunj reports that the NIA has associated itself with the case from Day 1 after the attack was reported.