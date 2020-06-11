National Institutional Ranking Framework 'India Rankings 2020' E-Released by Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Check Full list Here

New Delhi, June 11: Union Minister for Human Resource and Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) “India Rankings 2020” of Institutions of Higher Education in various categories. The rankings were released on the basis of performance of institutions on five broad categories of parameters. “India Rankings 2020” was released virtually in 10 categories in the presence of Minister of State for HRD, Sanjay Dhotre.

It is the fifth consecutive edition of India Rankings of the institutions of higher education in India. In 2020, an addition to nine rankings - one domain “Dental” has been introduced for the first time. Pokhriyal said, “These rankings acts as a guide to students for selection of universities based on a set of criteria and helps universities to improve their performance on various ranking parameters and identify gaps in research and areas of improvement.” NIRF India Rankings 2020 Postponed in the Wake of COVID-19 Outbreak, Check Details Here.

Check Full List Here:

Name of Institute Rank No. Indian Institute of Technology Madras 1 Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru 2 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 3 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay 4 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 5 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur 6 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 7 Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi 8 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee 9 Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi 10

University

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru 1 Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi 2 Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi 3 Amrita VishwaVidyapeetham, Coimbatore 4 Jadavpur University, Kolkata 5 University of Hyderabad, 6 Calcutta University, Kolkata 7 Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal 8 SavitribaiPhule Pune University, Pune 9 JamiaMilliaIslamia, New Delhi 10

Engineering

Indian Institute of Technology Madras 1 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 2 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay 3 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur 4 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 5 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee 6 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 7 Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad 8 National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli 9 Indian Institute of Technology Indore 10

Management

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad 1 Indian Institute of Management Bangalore 2 Indian Institute of Management Calcutta 3 Indian Institute of Management Lucknow 4 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 5 Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode 6 Indian Institute of Management Indore 7 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 8 Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) 9 Management Development Institute, Gurugram 10

Colleges

Miranda House, Delhi 1 Lady Shri Ram College for Women, New Delhi 2 Hindu College, Delhi 3 St. Stephen`s College, Delhi 4 Presidency College, Chennai 5 Loyola College, Chennai 6 St. Xavier`s College, Kolkata 7 Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah 8 Hans Raj College, Delhi 9 PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore 10

Pharmacy

JamiaHamdard, New Delhi 1 Panjab University, Chandigarh 2 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Mohali 3 Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai 4 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad 5 Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani 6 Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Udupi 7 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad 8 JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty 9 JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore 10

Medical

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi 1 Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh 2 Christian Medical College, Vellore 3

Architecture

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 1 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee 2 National Institute of Technology Calicut 3

Law

National Law School of India University, Bengaluru 1 National Law University, New Delhi 2 Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad 3

Dental

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi 1 Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Udupi 2 Dr. D. Y. PatilVidyapeeth, Pune 3

A total number of 3771 unique institutions offered themselves for ranking under “Overall”, category-specific and / or domain-specific rankings for India Rankings 2020. The ministry received a total of 5,805 for rankings. According to the ministry, 200 institutions are ranked in an engineering discipline, 100 institutions are ranked in Overall, University and College categories, 75 each in Management and Pharmacy, 40 in Medical and 20 each in Architecture and Law and 30 institutions are ranked in Dental for the first time.