National Indian Diaspora Council formed in Netherlands

The Hague, Jan 9 (IANS) A 'National Indian Diaspora Council (NIDC) to bring together representatives of various Indian organisations in the Netherlands was formed as part of the Indian Diaspora Day (Pravasi Bhartiya Divas) celebrations held here on Sunday.

The Indian Diaspora Day was organised by the Foundation for Indian Diaspora in Europe, Foundation for Critical Choices for India and the Embassy of India. Over 250 members of the diaspora participated in the event.

The goal of the newly formed NIDC is to bring together representatives of various organisations and create a united front that will work for the welfare and visibility of the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands.

The Indian Diaspora Day was inaugurated by Indian Ambassador Venu Rajamony. He enumerated in his speech the various steps taken by the Government of India for the welfare of the Indian diaspora and urged members of the community to launch initiatives that can support the Government's flagship programmes as well as strengthen ties between the diaspora and India.

Rajamony called upon members of the diaspora to contribute to the development of India and to the growth and prosperity of the Netherlands.

Other speakers included Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award winners Hague Deputy Mayor Rabin Baldewsingh and Ram Lakhina, President of FIDE & FCCI Jasbir Singh, Prof. Ajay Bailey of University of Utrecht and Prof. Dewanand Mahadew. Extensive discussions were held during the day on the topic of 'Migration and Visibility of the Indian diaspora'.

The Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (Indian Diaspora Day) is celebrated every year to mark the contribution of Overseas Indian community to the development of India. It is celebrated in India on January 9 since it was on this day in 1915 that Mahatma Gandhi, the greatest Pravasi, returned to India from South Africa, led India's freedom struggle and changed the lives of Indians forever.

--IANS

vsc/dg