National Herald case: BJP takes a dig at Gandhi family citing court's order

Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar on Saturday attacked United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi by saying their family's trust have abused public property in connection with the National Herald case. He added that the Delhi High Court has stamped on this misuse of national property by them. He further said, "The Young India Company took all the stock of National Herald and became the owner of all the property. The property was bought at Rs 50 lakhs. The court has questioned this process."