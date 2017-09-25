National Football League row: Players' gesture disrespect to U.S. national flag, says President Trump

The United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump came out in strong against the National Football League (NFL) players for taking a knee during the national anthem. He said that the gesture is very disrespectful for the U.S. and its national flag. "It's very disrespectful to our country and very, very disrespectful to our flag," Trump asserted. Across the country, dozens of NFL players have been taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem before their Sunday games.