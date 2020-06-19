National Flip Flop Day 2020 Funny Memes: These Jokes on Receiving 'The Flying Chappal' From Your Mom Will Crack You Up

Flip flop, flippity flop, that's the kind of mood every time you step out wearing this type of footwear. Better than sandals, shoes or heels, flip flops are such a comfortable pair of footwear. And did you know there's an unofficial holiday to celebrate them? Every third Friday of June is celebrated as a fun holiday of National Flip Flop Day. So it is essentially a day when people step out in flipflops for their work too, ditching the formal. But for some in India at least, flipflops or chappal as we commonly call them have been a mom's favourite weapon. There are so many memes and jokes about flipflops too. On this fun celebration, we get you some funniest ones which you can share online or pass on to your friends. Latest Meme Templates For Free Download: From Hera Pheri Dialogues to Coffin Dance Video, These Meme Formats Will Help You Make Funny Jokes.

Also Read | #FridayMotivation and #FridayFeeling Trend on Twitter: Trending Topics, Viral Videos & Funny Memes of The Day

The celebration of this unofficial holiday began in the year 2007 by a cafe in Maine called Tropical Smoothie Cafe, to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Every year on this date, customers who come into participating Cafe’s across the nation, wearing flip-flops, receive a free Jetty Punch Smoothie. The proceeds of a $1 paper flip-flop, from customers were used to for ill children and their families to Camp Sunshine. On this day, we have got you a few memes and jokes about this comfortable footwear.

Check Memes and Jokes on Flip Flops:

Also Read | Funny Photo of a Chick With Tiny Skateboard is Going Viral: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day

Mom's Favourite



Flip Flops Are a Sign



Hahah!

Flying Chappals

Every Time

When Your Dog is More Sophisticated

These jokes will definitely remind you of your childhood days when mom used to hit you with a chappal. Share these jokes and memes with your childhood buddies today and wish them a Happy National Flip Flop Day.