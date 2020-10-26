Our national flag is our pride, says Ved Mahajan after resigning from PDP

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 26 (ANI): Ved Mahajan, who resigned from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday said that the national flag is his pride and he was hurt with party chief Mehbooba Mufti's statement.

"Our national flag is our pride. We have been hurt by her statement. Today, we have shown the people of Jammu and Kashmir that we are secular. There are many party leaders and workers, who may resign," Mahajan told ANI.

Another leader Hussain A Waffa who also resigned from the PDP today said that the nation and the national flag comes first after that comes the States and the political parties.

"The nation and the national flag comes first, after that comes the States and the political parties. The national flag is our identity," he said.

Addressing a press conference on October 23, Mufti lashed out at the Centre for abrogating Article 370 and said that she will raise the Indian tricolour when the "flag of Jammu and Kashmir" is brought back. (ANI)