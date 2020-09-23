National flag to be flown at half-mast in Delhi on Thursday to pay respect to Suresh Angadi

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): The national flag will be flown half-mast on Thursday in all government offices in Delhi due to demise of Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi.

"Due to the sad demise of Suresh Angadi, Minister of State for Railways, it has been decided that the national flag will be flown half-mast on 24 September 2020 in all Government offices in Delhi where it is usually flown," the MHA said in a tweet.

Suresh Angadi, who was being treated for coronavirus, passed away at AIIMS Delhi on Wednesday.

President Ram Nath Kovind and several other leaders expressed their condolences over Suresh Angadi's demise.

"Shocked to know the passing away of Suresh Angadi, Union Minister of State of Railways. An amiable leader Angadi worked tirelessly for the people of his constituency, Belagavi and Karnataka. With his indomitable spirit, he carried out public service with humility and perseverance. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the loved ones," the President said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolences and said Suresh Angadi will be remembered for his selfless service to the nation and the BJP.

"Deeply pained to learn about the passing away of MoS Railways and senior BJP leader from Karnataka, Suresh Angadiji. He will always be remembered for his selfless service to the nation and party. My deepest condolences are with his family. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," Shah said in a tweet.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said he was deeply pained to know about the untimely demise of Suresh Angadi ji.

The Speaker said that the late leader will be remembered for his selfless service to the people and the nation.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister Piyush Goyal went to the residence of Suresh Angadi to pay their tributes.

"It is unfortunate that one of our senior leaders Angadiji passed away today. Throughout his life, he worked for the welfare of people. I pray to the almighty to give strength to his family so that they can overcome this grief," Nadda told reporters.

Goyal said Suresh Angadiji "was an absolutely wonderful human being".

"It is a deep personal loss for me. He was elder to me, he always guided and supported me. Under his leadership, Indian railways was taking many new dimensions," Goyal said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also expressed his condolences.

Angadi had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 11 and was undergoing treatment. (ANI)

