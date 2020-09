New Delhi, Sept 01 (ANI): National flag at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament flew at half-mast as 7-day state mourning is being observed in the country following the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee. Former president Pranab Mukherjee passed away at the age of 84 on August 31. He served as President of India from 2012 to 2017.