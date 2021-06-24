National Engineering Industries Ltd. organises COVID-19 vaccination camp for employees and their family at the Jaipur facility

JAIPUR, India, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Engineering Industries Ltd. (NEI), part of US$ 2.4 billion diversified CK Birla Group, organised a vaccination camp at its Jaipur facility for its 2000+ employees and their immediate family members. This camp also includes the contract workers and their families. This week-long camp started on 21st June and will end on 26th June 2021.

Covishield vaccines have been arranged for this vaccination camp. This camp recorded successful vaccination of over 2000 employees and their immediate family members so far. Earlier, the company had also pledged to cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for its 2800 employees and their immediate family members.

According to Rohit Saboo, President and CEO of NEI, 'It is our priority to protect the health of our employees from COVID-19. In addition to health and safety protocol, we have organised this camp to ensure safety of our employees and their immediate family members. We are facilitating complimentary pre and post vaccination support to our employees across our sites in India. NEI encourages its employees to get vaccinated at the earliest to fight against the virus.' 'Recently, NEI had also imported oxygen concentrators for its employees in Jaipur, Newai, Vadodara and Manesar. These will be available in the NEI manufacturing plants as well as to the employees, who need it at home. NEI has also committed to support the state of Rajasthan by donating 100 oxygen concentrators. We are also collaborating with one of the industry bodies, CII for several initiatives to support people and navigate through this unprecedented situation,' he added.

According to Sandeep Gautam, Chief People Officer, NEI, 'At NEI, we have always believed that employees are our greatest asset and the backbone of the company. As a company, it is our responsibility to safeguard our employees during this difficult period. We have initiated complete framework for COVID care for our employees. Vaccination is the first and biggest step to protect from this virus, henceforth this vaccine drive is a big step to cover all our employees and their families in Jaipur to begin with.' Devender Saxena, General Manager, Personnel and Industrial relations, NEI said, 'NEI was felicitated with the State Safety Award - 2021 which is a huge recognition for the efforts put in to promote high standards of competence and compliance of occupational health, safety and welfare provisions under Factories Act, 1948. During the pandemic, NEI has always stood strong beside their employees by introducing several initiatives like flexible working, reduction in overall working hours, dedicated 24 hours helpline, medical insurance, paid leaves etc. Recently, NEI has also been recognised as GPTW 'India's best manufacturing companies to work for - 2021 - Top 30'.' About NEI (National Engineering Industries Ltd) Founded in 1946, National Engineering Industries Ltd (NEI) is India's leading bearings manufacturer and exporter, renowned for excellence in quality and delivery. Headquartered in Jaipur, NEI is an integral part of the US$ 2.4 bn CK Birla Group. Having started with 30,000 bearings in 19 sizes in 1946, NEI has evolved to manufacture over 200 million bearings each year offered in more than 2300 variants to serve a host of customers across India and 30 other countries across five continents. NEI acquired Kinex bearings in 2020 through its wholly owned European subsidiary. Leading customers from US, Germany, Brazil, Japan, Australia etc. have entrusted NEI with their critical product requirements. NEI also serves the Indian aftermarket through a countrywide network of 550 authorized stockists. With an employee strength of over 2,800 and five manufacturing plants in Jaipur, Newai (Rajasthan), Manesar (Haryana) and Vadodara (Gujarat), NEI is equipped with global manufacturing and process technology and one of the best R&D centres in the country.

