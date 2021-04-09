National Engineering Industries Ltd. and Amsted Seals announce Joint venture to manufacture railway bearing seals in India

JAIPUR, India, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Engineering Industries Ltd. (NEI), part of USD $2.4 billion diversified CK Birla Group and Amsted Seals today announced a joint venture (JV) to manufacture railway bearing seals in India. Amsted Seals is a global leader in sealing solutions and cutting-edge metal fabrication. With installed capacity of two million seals per year, the company will be supplying products in India as well as to international markets. The JV will be a big step towards supporting the vision of self-reliant India to set up best-in-class manufacturing infrastructure in the country.

NEI and Amsted Seals will collaborate their diverse expertise and experience to develop a Greenfield project located in Solitaire Industrial Park Bagru, Jaipur, Rajasthan. The site is spread across 2350 square metres and will host best-in-class manufacturing techniques and equipment. The JV entity will market its products with the brand name NBC-Brenco and also plans to add automotive seals and products with metal fabrication in the future.

Speaking on this development, Rohit Saboo, Director of NBC-Brenco and President and CEO of NEI, said, 'Our joint venture with Amsted Seals is a significant step towards diversifying our product range and offering complimentary products to our customers in railways around the world. We have a very long association with Amsted Rail that dates back 35+ years, and this joint venture is a testament of synergy in our long-standing relationship.' Michael Carter, Director of NBC-Brenco and President of Amsted Rail Company, said, 'We are looking forward to developing localized India seal manufacturing capabilities with our long-time partner NEI. Our newly constructed seal facility in Jaipur, India, will be state-of-the-art with the ability to serve both the domestic India market, as well as the world rail seal market.' Both the brand names NBC and Brenco are known in the industry for quality and reliability. NEI will be leveraging its rich experience of 75 years in manufacturing of bearings and allied products with its partner Amsted Rail for making railway bearing seal.

With the commitment to provide sustainable solutions for its stakeholders and the communities they operate in, NBC-Brenco will be a zero-discharge facility that will be contributing towards building a greener economy.

About National Engineering Industries Ltd (NEI) Founded in 1946, National Engineering Industries Ltd (NEI) is India's leading bearings manufacturer and exporter, renowned for excellence in quality and delivery. Headquartered in Jaipur, NEI is an integral part of the US$ 2.4 bn CK Birla Group. Having started with 30,000 bearings in 19 sizes in 1946, NEI has evolved to manufacture over 200 million bearings each year offered in more than 2300 sizes to serve a host of customers across India and 30 other countries across five continents. NEI acquired, Kinex bearings in 2020 through its wholly owned European subsidiary. Leading customers from US, South Africa, Russia Germany, Brazil, Japan and Australia, etc. have entrusted NEI with their critical product requirements. NEI also serves the Indian aftermarket through a countrywide network of 550 authorized stockists. With an employee strength of over 2,800 and five manufacturing plants in Jaipur, Newai (Rajasthan), Manesar (Haryana) and Vadodara (Gujarat), NEI is equipped with global manufacturing and process technology and one of the best R&D centres in the country.

About Amsted Seals Amsted Seals is a global leader in the fabrication of high-performance, high-quality, precision sealing solutions and metal fabrication for rail, commercial vehicle, and other industrial applications. Amsted Seals brings together the seal fabrication experience and capabilities of the Amsted Industries portfolio of companies all under one platform. The Amsted Industries core companies are leaders in process innovation, experts in metals and polymers, and share a proven track record of success.

