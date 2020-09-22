National Education Policy will establish India as international education destination: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 22 (ANI): National Education Policy will establish India as an international education destination, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 22 at the convocation of IIT Guwahati. “National Education Policy will establish India as an international education destination. Our high performing institutions will be encouraged to set up campuses abroad. IIT-Guwahati has to play a key role in this vision of beyond boundaries expansion,” said Modi.