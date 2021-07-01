National Doctor's Day: Samarth Bhatnagar Has a Message for Indians

We might call them our warriors and saviours, but when the time came to actually show our appreciation towards them, a lot of us have failed. As reports of doctors getting abused, physically and mentally during the pandemic have become the norm, it is really time to wonder if we have done right by our "COVID Warriors".

Samarth Bhatnagar uses this powerful message to talk about how Indians have made doctors' conditions a lot worse during the pandemic, and how the doctors continue to fight for us, trying to save our lives despite everything else.

Written and Performed by: Samarth Bhatnagar (https://instagram.com/samarthbhatnaga...)

Music and Vocals by: Utkarsh Mishra (https://instagram.com/utkarshmishra_m...)

Shot & Edited by: Yogyata Bhatnagar (https://instagram.com/capa_bility?utm...)

