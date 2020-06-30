National Doctors' Day 2020: Why India Celebrates Doctors on July 1 and the Theme for This Year

India celebrates the national doctor’s day every year to pay tribute to the contributions of doctors across the country. It is celebrated on July 1 to mark the birth as well as death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, former chief minister of West Bengal and one of the most popular doctors of the nation.

Other countries celebrate doctor’s day on different days. For example, in the United States, the national doctor’s day is observed on March 30 every year. In Brazil, the national doctor’s day 2020 will be celebrated on October 18 (Sunday).

Doctors jump in to save the lives of people selflessly. Their profession is one of the most noble where the professionals do not see the economical strata, the caste or creed of the patients. The common folk must come forward to count in their dedication and thank them for their service to mankind.

National doctors day 2020: History





In 1991, the government of India recognized July 1 as the doctor’s day. Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy was felicitated with the Bharat Ratna award in 1961. The legendary physician was the second chief minister of West Bengal.

National doctors day 2020: Theme





Every year a theme is set for the celebration of doctor’s day. In 2019, the theme for the day was “Zero tolerance to violence against doctors and clinical establishments”.

This year’s theme has not been announced yet but it is most likely to be associated with the plight of doctors, given the enhanced respect they have garnered with their fight against the novel coronavirus in 2020.