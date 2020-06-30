National Doctor's Day 2020: Why India Celebrates Medical Professionals on July 1

In the current times of the coronavirus pandemic, the world has realized the importance of doctors more than ever. To celebrate this spirit, July 1 is celebrated as National Doctor's Day in India. As the name suggests, the day marks and honour doctors and physicians for their round the clock service.

National Doctor's Day is different from the one celebrated in the US, marked on March 30. However, both days express gratitude towards the medical professionals who who treat the health of the patients above theirs.

National Doctor's Day Theme 2020





In India, Doctor's Day is celebrated by the Indian Medical Association, which announces a theme every year. Last year, the theme for National Doctor's Day was 'Zero tolerance to violence against doctors and clinical establishments'. For the year 2020, the theme is yet to be announced.

National Doctor's Day 2020: History and Significance





In India, the National Doctor's Day is celebrated on July 1 each year to honour the birth and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. He was a great physician and also the second Chief Minister of West Bengal.

In his memory, the West Bengal government has announced a state holiday on July 1, urging the central government to announce it a national holiday.

Roy was deeply interested in learning medicine and kept trying to submit his application at St Bartholomew's Hospital in England even after being rejected 30 times. To honour his commitments and the work done by all the doctors, India will mark the special celebration on July 1.