On National Doctor’s Day 2020 Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Magnificent Sand Art In Honour of The Frontline Heroes (View Pics)

India is celebrating National Doctor’s Day 2020, today July 1, in honour of the birth and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. Twitter is flooded with ‘Thank You Doctors’ heart-warming messages and images, expressing their gratitude to the warriors in aprons for their selfless work. National Doctor’s Day 2020 celebration is also extremely important this year, considering that is in the middle of a pandemic. Taking this opportunity, Padma Shree awardee and sand artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik created a remarkable sand art. Through his art, he saluted the frontline heroes for their significant contributions and support during this difficult time. The pictures of his magnificent sand art have impressed the netizens. ‘Thank You Doctors' Messages & Images Flood Twitter: On National Doctor’s Day 2020, Netizens Express Their Gratitude to the Heroes in Aprons, Read Heart-Warming Tweets!

Sudarsan Pattnaik never shies away from sharing his wishes on every occasion. And his tweets are significantly accompanied by beautiful sand art images. Be it any festival or events; the sand artist will always share his wishes to his followers. And during this pandemic, he has been very active, encouraging netizens to wear masks, stay at home, maintain hygiene and everything that is deemed necessary to save one from contracting the virus, which eventually may help in flattening the curve. National Doctor's Day 2020 Images, Quotes & WhatsApp Stickers: Send Happy Doctor's Day Greeting Cards, GIFs and Facebook Messages to Thank and Honour the Frontline Warriors.

Pattnaik’s sand art for National Doctor’s Day, display doctors wearing masks, as they continue to fight the disease, being the frontline warriors. Another image shows a beautiful sand art, that reads, “A Salute to the Heroes,” with a stethoscope on top. “On National #DoctorsDay .Our respect and gratitude to all the doctors who working tirelessly to save our lives. Sharing one of my SandArt,” reads the caption of the sand art images.

View Pics:

On National #DoctorsDay .Our respect and gratitude to all the doctors who working tirelessly to save our lives . Sharing one of my SandArt. #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/f9yEZklT38 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 1, 2020





Isn’t it beautiful? The sand arts are so poignant and accurately describes why this year’s National Doctor’s Day is so significant. Share your gratitude to the doctors you know, if you haven’t already. We wish the medical professionals, a very Happy National Doctor’s Day 2020. Thank you for your selfless service.