National Cycling Championship to be held in November

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The National Cycling Championship will be held on November 5, it was announced on Friday.

The competition will see a participation of 150 cyclists.

Announcing the national championships, Onkar Singh, Secretary General of Cycling Federation of India (CFI), said: "Coming off a great showing at the Track Asia Cup, Saksham Pedal Delhi provides a perfect platform to host the National Cycling Championships."

The Championship will give amateur riders from numerous cycling clubs in Delhi-NCR a shot at the Rs four lakh prize money.

The riders will be divided into two categories on the basis of their cycles -- mountain, hybrid and road. They will compete in a 30-kilometre race format.

--IANS

sam/dg