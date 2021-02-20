National curriculum should have chapters on history and culture of N-E region: Khandu

Itanagar, Feb 20 (PTI) Appreciating the New Education Policy of the Centre, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday pitched for inclusion of history and culture of the northeastern region in the national curriculum.

Apart from creating awareness about the region at the national level, it will also reinforce national integration in the true spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat, Khandu said while virtually participating in the 6th Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog.

His government will introduce a curriculum about the culture and traditions of Arunachal Pradesh at primary school level and the history of the northeastern state at middle school level, the chief minister said.

To push forward the objective of Aatmnirbhar Bharat, Khandu said, the state government is focusing on agriculture and horticulture besides turning the state into a manufacturing hub.

'We have abundant land resource so we are already implementing cluster farming and nutritional kitchen garden schemes across the state. The Centre may handhold us in establishing food processing industry in a big way. We are happy to inform that we have concentrated on ease of doing businesses and have in place a policy in this regard,' the chief minister said.

Admitting that physical infrastructure like roads have come up in the state like never before, Khandu requested the Centre to relax the criteria for implementation of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) for Arunachal Pradesh.

'We still have about 1,047 villages yet to be connected by roads as these do not qualify for PMGSY. If the criteria is relaxed a bit, connectivity can be provided to these villages in the next few years,' he said.

Lauding the Centre for assuring to provide 4G digital connectivity to about 1,683 habitats in the region, Khandu requested implementation of the scheme in a time-bound manner to achieve the vision of Digital India on time.

He informed that the state government has cancelled almost all the MoUs signed earlier with private parties for development of hydropower in the state.

Mentioning that only central government agencies will be roped in to undertake hydropower development in the state keeping in mind the environmental impact and peoples will, the chief minister requested the Centre to provide support to the state.

Khandu lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading from the front in the fight against COVID-19.

'With your guidance sir, Arunachal Pradesh could successfully tackle the pandemic. Recent survey by the Union health ministry has revealed that our recovery rate is one of the best and the mortality rate in one of the lowest in the country,' the chief minister said.