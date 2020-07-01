National Chartered Accountants' Day 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes: From ICAI Exams to Life of CA Students, Hilarious Post That Anyone Studying Accountancy Will Relate To!

Life of a Chartered Accountant before and after becoming one is hard. So many numbers, so many balance sheets to tally but of course, being a CA is always a lucrative job. CAs truly deserve a day to themselves and July 1 is that day celebrated as National Chartered Accountant Day in India. The day commemorates the formation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on July 1, 1949. ICAI is the sole licensing and regulatory body for the financial audit and accounting profession in India. And the day is observed amid the people having accountancy background. National CA Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Chartered Accountants' Day Messages, GIFs and Facebook Greetings to Celebrate ICAI’s Formation Day.

But in this social media-driven world, if there are no memes about something, there is really no fun. So on National Chartered Accountant Day, we shall check out some CA funny memes and jokes. Just recently ICAI was about to conduct exams, so many hilarious posts were going viral. Right from taking exams with masks on given the coronavirus situation to rescheduling dates of the ICAI examinations, memers have made jokes about almost everything. And of course, then we have memes about struggling CA aspirants who have tried taking exams a bazillion times but always end up cribbing about how difficult the tests get. Check out some of the best CA exams:





For those who do not know, Chartered Accountants have an accountancy background and it includes writing up of accounts, preparing financial statements, and ranges from simple bookkeeping to complex financial analysis. Auditing is also an important function of a CA, according to ICAI.