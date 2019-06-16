National Capital witnesses sudden weather change

Delhi witnessed sudden change in weather today bringing relief to people residing in the national capital. Parts of Delhi-NCR received light rains today. At present, the maximum and minimum temperature in Delhi are hovering at 38 Degree Celsius and 28 Degree Celsius respectively, according to India Meteorological Department. Several areas of Delhi and its surroundings were going through extreme temperature for past few days. Delhi has been witnessing temperature over 40 Degree Celsius in last few weeks.