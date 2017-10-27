National Boxing Championship: Manoj Kumar, Shiva Thapa cruise into quarters

Visakhapatnam [India], Oct 27 (ANI): India's top boxers Manoj Kumar and Shiva Thapa registered comprehensive victories to cruise into the quarterfinals of the Second Elite Men's National Boxing Championship here on Friday.

Shiva, the 2015 World Championship bronze medalist, lived up to his favourite tag in the lightweight category as he punched his way into the next round. He easily downed Suraj Singh of Chattisgarh 5-0 to be one step away from at least a bronze medal.

RSPB boxer Manoj also maintained his good run in the tournament, producing yet another cracking performance to move into the last eight stage.

Taking on Anthony Lalduhawma of Mizoram in the welterweight category, Manoj dominated the entire bout to clinch a 5-0 victory.

"He is a good boxer and it was a tough fight. I took some time to understand his style. Once I got hang of it, I maintained a safe distance as he was relentlessly throwing punches at me," Manoj said after the bout.

The 2010 Commonwealth Games gold-medalist, however, ensured that he landed enough punches on Anthony to pick up crucial points.?

"He was caught a little off-guard in the middle as he couldn't land any punches due to my tactics. He became desperate and let his guard down and I capitalized on that and scored," he explained.

It was curtains for Devendro Singh of Manipur, though, as he had to give a walkover to Vijay Jora of Jharkhand in the flyweight category. Devendro nicknamed the Pocket Sized Dynamo was declared medically unfit to compete in today's bout due to the cut that he received in his last bout.

Elsewhere, local lad Kranti also eased into the quarters as he defeated Vir Singh of Himachal Pradesh in the light flyweight category through a unanimous 5-0 decision.(ANI)