National Black Dog 2020: Adorable Videos of Black Puppies And Dogs That Will Melt Your Heart Away!

National Black Dog is observed on October 1 to encourage the adoption of dogs in darker shades. Often black dogs are not adopted as people prefer the ones in lighter shades. The day is to promote that dogs no matter what is their shade, they are lovable are do all the activities. It is to tell them that colour does not affect the personality of a dog and they are all the same inside. On National Black Dog Day in the United States, we bring to you adorable photos and videos which you can share with your loved ones. Let people be made aware that colour does not affect the dog's behaviour and they are all loyal and caring towards their humans. Enzo Viola, Dog Born With Rare Genetic Mutation Has the Cutest Black Patch on His Face and He Is Instagram’s Favourite!

They coming in different sizes and shapes and love you no matter what. These videos are proof of how adorable they are. If you are considering adopting a dog, then this National Black Dog, you can visit a shelter and take a companion for a walk. If you think if you are in love with it, then take one of them home. It is also a day to black dogs you at home. Give your black dog a little extra attention and let them know how much you appreciate them.

You can share pictures of your black dog using the hashtags #NationalBlackDogDay on social media. It is said that Colleen Paige, pet lifestyle expert and author, founded National Black Dog Day. Let's celebrate our black dogs and tell people to be more considerate towards dogs beyond their outer colour.