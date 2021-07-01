National award winner Renukadevi felicitated under DAY-NRLM, informs Karnataka Deputy CM

Visual of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana (Photo/ANI)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1 (ANI): To support the livelihood supporting activities of Self Help Groups (SHGs) under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM) for the year 2021-22, the release of Rs 149.03 crores in the first phase, was initiated on Thursday.

In an event held at Vidhana Soudha, Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana who also holds the portfolio of skill development, entrepreneurship, and livelihood, announced this, and informed, a sum of Rs 400 crores will be provided as Community Invest Fund (CIF) in the current year to support the livelihood activities of members of SHGs through KSRLPS (Karnataka State Rural Livelihood Promotion Society)-Sanjeevini.

As per the official release by the state government, this fund will benefit more than 17 lakh rural beneficiaries belonging to about 1700 SHG's under DAY-NRLM and will be used for activities of agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries, cottage industries, purchase of lightweight vehicles, tailoring, canteen, other non-farming activities, and service sectors.

On the occasion, the representatives of the Renukadevi Self help group (SHG) of Gadaga district which has been awarded as the Best SHG at the national level for the year 2019-20 were felicitated.

The SHG which is a member of the Sanjeevini Federation in Magadi Village Panchayat of Shirahatti taluk was presented a cash reward of Rs 1 Lakh. The SHG had emerged the winner out of the 1500 nominated SHGs and 35 short-listed SHGs for the final selection at the national level.

The SHG has a corpus fund of Rs 12.98 lakhs and its 12 members are engaged in various activities such as dairy farming, running grocery shops, tailoring, making bamboo baskets among others to find their ways to sustainable living and self-reliance.

