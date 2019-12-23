National Award 2019: Sanjay Leela Bhansali wins 'Best Music Director' for Padmaavat

The prestigious National Film Awards 2019 took place in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan today. The awards at the prestigious ceremony were presented to the winners by Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu in the presence of Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali received the National Award for Best Music Direction for the movie Padmaavat. The film choreographers also won awards for Ghoomar.