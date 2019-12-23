National Award 2019: Padman wins 'Best film on social issue, Akshay receives award

The prestigious National Film Awards 2019 took place in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan today. The awards at the prestigious ceremony were presented to the winners by Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu in the presence of Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting.

Akshay Kumar received the national award for the best social film for #Padman . Padman is the most taboo-breaking & daring film ever attempted in Hindi cinema