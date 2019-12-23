National Award 2019: Ayushmann Khurana & Vicky Kaushal win 'Best Actor' for Andhadhun & Uri

The prestigious National Film Awards 2019 took place in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan today. The awards at the prestigious ceremony were presented to the winners by Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu in the presence of Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting.

It was a tie between Ayushmann Khurana and Vicky Kaushal for the best actors. The two won awards for Andhadhun and Uri- The Surgical Strike respectively.