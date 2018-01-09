National anthem is not compulsory in cinema halls: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned its previous decision and pronounced that playing of the national anthem is not compulsory before screening of movies. The order was passed by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud during hearing of a petition seeking provision of punishment on disobeying the National Anthem. On Monday, the Centre asked the top court to review its 2016 order that made it mandatory to play the National Anthem in cinema halls.