Nation has stood up to support PM Modi and to defeat divisive forces: Piyush Goyal

While attending 'Mai Bhi Chowkidar' programme in Hyderabad, Union Minister of Railways and Coal, Piyush Goyal said, "The people of India have realized that this country is safe only when we have strong decisive leader like Shree Narendra Modi and the entire nation today has stood up to support Narendra Modi and to defeat all the divisive forces, anti national forces who are trying to stall the security and progressive of the country."