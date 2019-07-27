Nation remembers 'Missile Man of India' on his 4th death anniversary

Going down the memory lane, people from different walks of life fondly remembered former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, popularly known as the 'Missile Man of India', on his fourth death anniversary. Born on October 15, 1931, at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, Dr Kalam specialised in Aeronautical Engineering from Madras Institute of Technology. After having a successful career as an aerospace scientist, he went on to become the 11th President of India (2002-2007). He was fondly called 'People's President' by many for his friendly approach towards people. Dr Kalam was responsible for the development and operationalisation of AGNI and PRITHVI missiles and for building indigenous capability in critical technologies through networking of multiple institutions. Kalam passed away on July 27 while delivering a lecture at IIM, Shillong.