Kartarpur Corridor Inauguration: PM Modi Thanks Pak PM Imran Khan

Sporting a saffron turban, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Dera Baba Nanak Gurudwara, from where he is set to flag off the first batch of over 500 Indian pilgrims that will travel to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province through the Kartarpur Corridor.

Thousands of Sikh pilgrims are eagerly awaiting the historic opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, after PM Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan will separately inaugurate the cross-border pathway in their respective countries.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan will receive the Indian pilgrims on the Pakistani side.

Also Read: Khalistani Leaders Like Bhindranwale in Pakistan’s Kartarpur Video

While addressing the ceremony at the Dera Baba Nanak Gurudwara in Gurudaspur, PM Modi said that the integrated Kartarpur Saheb Corridor's inauguration is a moment of celebration for all of us, especially the sikh community. “After this corridor, Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur is easily accessible, i also want to thank Pakistan Prime Minsiter for his part in allowing this corridor to function,” PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Dera Baba Nanak; meets Former Chief Minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal.

PM Modi was seen sporting a saffron turban. He will soon inaugurate the corridor from the Indian side, flagging-off the 500-member delegation.

Story continues

The first 'Jatha' of Sikh pilgrims from India have arrived in Pakistan via the Kartarpur Corridor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will later inaugurate the Integrated Check Post of the Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur.

First Group of Sikh Pilgrims Arrive at Darbar Sahib After Immigration

First group of pilgrims arrive at Gurudwara Darbar Sahib. More

The first group of Sikh pilgrims have arrived at Gurudwara Darbar Sahib after completing immigration procedures, the Pakistan state media reported.

PM Modi Pays Obeisance at Ber Sahib Gurudwara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays obeisance at the Ber Sahib Gurudwara, in Sultanpur Lodhi.

PM Modi Arrives at Sultanpur Lodhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Sultanpur Lodhi to pay obeisance at the Ber Sahib Gurudwara and was received by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Kartarpur Sahib May Come Under Delhi's 'Tirth Yatra' Pilgrimage Scheme

A day before the inauguration of the corridor to Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, the Delhi government on Friday decided to include the holy site in its ‘tirth yatra’ scheme, under which it sponsors pilgrimages of senior citizens to 12 destinations across the country, The Indian Express reported.

The Cabinet gave in-principle nod to the proposal to extend the existing route to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a press conference. Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot added that it will require clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

'Corridor of Love': Pak Foreign Min Qureshi on Kartarpur Corridor

On Friday, 8 November, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called Kartarpur Corridor as “the corridor of love.” He further said that Saturday’s event is a “historic” one, PTI reported.

On allegations that Kartarpur corridor could be used to promote separatism in Punjab, he said, “There is no sinister design. We do not want dialogue with India for the sake of it.”

Kartarpur Corridor: Pak Waives $20 Charge on 9 and 12 Nov

The Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan Mohammad Faisal on Friday, 8 November, took to Twitter and said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that facilitation fee of $20 will not be charged from pilgrims on 9 November and 12 November.

“Abiding by the PM’s commitment, Pakistan will not receive any service charge from pilgrims on these two dates (sic)” he tweeted.

Earlier, Pakistan had conveyed to India that it will charge the $20 facilitation fee from each pilgrim using the Kartarpur corridor to visit the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib on Saturday, sources said.

PM Imran Khan had also announced waiver of service charges of US $ 20 on 9 and 12 November 2019. Abiding by the PM’s commitment, Pakistan will not receive any service charge from pilgrims on these two dates. #pakistankartarpurspirit — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) November 8, 2019

Delhi Govt to Offer Free Pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib in Pak

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday, 8 November, took an in-principle decision to offer free pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan's Kartarpur under its flagship 'Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra Yojana,’ PTI reported.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The government will bear all expenses of pilgrimage to Kartarpur, Kejriwal said.

Under its fully-funded scheme launched in July, the AAP government is currently sending senior citizens on pilgrimage to 12 destinations.

Kartarpur Corridor: Pak Takes U-Turn, to Charge Pilgrims $20

According to sources, Pakistan will charge $20 as facilitation fee from every pilgrim using the Kartarpur Corridor on Saturday, 9 November, ANI reported.

Earlier, Pakistan had announced that no fee will be charged on the opening day.

Sri Sri to Skip Inauguration Due to Prior Engagements

Due to prior commitments, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will not be attending the Kartarpur Corridor opening. He was invited by the Pakistan government on Thursday, 7 November.

30-Acre Tent City Flooded a Day Before Inauguration

A day ahead of Kartarpur corridor inauguration, the base camp set up for pilgrims in Punjab's border town of Dera Baba Nanak was found partly submerged with water from sudden rain on Thursday, 8 November.

The Tented City project in Gurdaspur district, developed at a cost of Rs 4.2 crore, has been left damaged, with hoardings announcing the 'Dera Baba Nanak Utsav' lying scattered around the 30-acre complex.

Dera Baba Nanak is expected to receive around 30,000 pilgrims daily for four days between Friday, 8 November and Monday, 11 November.

The pilgrims, many of whom will be coming from distant lands, will be accommodated in 544 European-style tents, 100 Swiss cottages and 20 darbar-style tents that span the 30 acre land that has been transformed into a well-equipped Tented City, with capacity to put up around 3,500 people a day according to the government.

Modi to Inaugurate PTB at Dera Baba Nanak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab on Saturday, 9 November, formally opening the Kartarpur Corridor connecting two historical gurdwaras on either side of the India-Pakistan border.

Also Read: ‘Got an Exclusive Look at Kartarpur Gurdwara Before Everyone Else’

Indian Sikh Pilgrims Will Require Passport to Visit Kartarpur: Pakistan

Indian Sikh pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib will need a passport to use the Kartarpur Corridor, which will be inaugurated this week, the Pakistan Army has said, according to a media report on Thursday, 7 November, days after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that Indian devotees would only need a valid ID to visit the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

The comments by Pakistan Army spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor came a day after India asked Pakistan to clarify whether passport will be required by the Sikh pilgrims to visit the Gurdwara in Kartarpur.

Sikh Pilgrims Will Not Be Allowed to Indulge in Political Activities: Pakistan

Pakistan on Wednesday said that Sikh pilgrims will not be allowed to indulge in any "political activities" at gurdwaras during their visit to the country to attend the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and the Kartarpur corridor opening.

"No political activity is allowed at the religious place (gurdwara). It is strictly banned and the action will be taken if any one (Sikh) is involved in political activities during his visit here to take part in religious festivities," Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) chairman Dr Amir Ahmed told PTI.

Sidhu Writes Second Letter to MEA to Attend Kartarpur Ceremony

Former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday sought permission from the External Affairs Ministry for the second time to attend the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan on 9 November.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Sidhu said he had been invited by the Pakistan government for the opening ceremony of the corridor, which will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district in Punjab.

. Read more on India by The Quint.RSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand DeathsSC Rules in Favour of Ram Mandir, Alternative Land for Mosque . Read more on India by The Quint.