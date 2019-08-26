Nation knows about Rahul Gandhi's speaking source, says Ladakh MP on J and K sitiuation

While speaking to ANI on Srinagar visit of opposition party, Ladakh Member of Parliament Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said, "Entire nation knows that from where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi get source to speak. If we talk about ground reality in Jammu and Kashmir, the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is to make India empowered and forceful." "It is in the benefit of the nation," he added.