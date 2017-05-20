Toronto, May 20 (IANS) Researchers have created a smart T-shirt that monitors the wearer’s respiratory rate in real time and works without any wires, electrodes or sensors attached to the user’s body. According to the researchers from Université Laval’s in Canada, the innovation paves the way for manufacturing clothes that could be used to diagnose […]

View photos Nation congratulates India colts post Azzurri conquest More

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) From cricketer Virender Sehwag to sports minister Vijay Goel, distinguished people from all walks of life congratulated the India U-17 football team for their stupendous 2-0 victory in an international friendly against Italu, yesterday.

Most of them took to twitter to congratulate the youngsters, who would be playing the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

“Great day! #India U-17 #football team defeats #Italy 2- 0! Well done boys, proud of you all!,” Goel tweeted.

AIFF president Patel said:”First entering the 100 club & now India’s U-17 Team beats Italy’s U-17 Football Team. Way to go @IndianFootball #FIFAU17WC.”

Mumbai Football Association boss Aditya Thackeray comes out loud in support of Indian Football and time and again AIFF has expressed their gratitude towards this youthful vibrant leader.

The Mumbai-based leader urged everyone to watch the match before the kick-off and the avid football fan was following the action as it unfolded.

After Matos’ boys secured the victory, he could not hold his emotion back and congratulated the boys wholeheartedly.

“Huge boost for India! @IndianFootball team of U17 lads won against Italy’s Football Team of U17 2-0! Congratulations #IndianFootball”

He added more:”This win is a big win for India and a boost before the U17 World Cup in India! @IndianFootball” The Delhi-born maverick batsman Virender Sehwag who guided India to the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 and won the same 8 years later, is an active Twitterati person.

Virender Sehwag, in his signature tone, took up the opportunity to praise the boys as well.

“Yaay! We have beaten Italy. Congratulations to the under 17 @IndianFootball on the spectacular victory. Italy ki idli ban gayi !”

Mohammed Kaif termed it as a “great occasion” and “historic.”

“What a great occasion this! Congratulations to the boys.

Indeed historic.”

Even the Mumbai Film Industry didn’t mince their words eulogising the colts who pulled off the heroics last night.

Abhishek Bachchan, an ardent football fan, symbolised this victory as “a sign of things to come.” “Many congratulations to our Indian U-17 boys football team who beat Italy 2:0 today. Hope this is a sign of things to come. #BleedBlue”

Stephen Constantine praised the entire team for the wonderful victory against the Azzurri.

“Great result lads well done to the entire team”, was what he tweeted yesterday following the 2-0 victory.

‘AIFF Player of the Year 2016’ Jeje Lalpekhlua who is going to hit the pitch tomorrow for Mohun Bagan in their quest for the second consecutive Hero Federation Cup, congratulated the boys for their astounding feat.

Senior India stars Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu also heaped their praises for the colts.

“Congratulations to our u-17 @IndianFootball for this inspirational win, keep working hard and more results like this will come. My best wishes”, was what Sandesh’s twitter handle read yesterday.

Sunil Chhetri, who has already embossed his name as the highest scorer on the national colours for India, tweeted: “Big result last night for our @IndianFootball U17s against Italy. Keep working hard and miracles will happen boys!” Gurpreet, who has an all-win record as the National Team skipper until now, put a cosy picture of himself along with the U-17 squad on his official twitter handle and wrote: “Good win for the @IndianFootball U-17 team against #Italy U-17, im not surprised by it because i know these boys have the fight in them.”

The Asian Football Confederation lavished their praises for the Indian colts which would surely motivate them to scale a newer height in the near future.

“A great result – well played India!”.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.