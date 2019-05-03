'Nation, Centre with you', says PM Modi to people of cyclone-hit states

While addressing a public rally in Rajasthan's Karauli on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "We have gathered here today. At the same time, people living in coastal areas in eastern and southern India are facing an extremely severe cyclone. Centre is in continuous contact with governments of Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. I took latest update from officers. I held a review meeting yesterday. More than Rs 1000 crore was released to concerned governments in advance. NDRF, Indian Coast Guard, Army, Navy, Air Force are working with administration. I assure that the people affected in cyclone, need not to worry as the nation and Centre are with them."