Nation celebrates 'Dussehra', witnesses burning of Ravana effigies

Dussehra, which is also known as 'Vijayadashami' was celebrated across nation on Saturday. The festival was celebrated differently in various parts of India. People across the nation participated in the occasion in their own way, with great zeal and enthusiasm. Devotees throughout the day performed 'aartis'. The country was transformed into a bright, festive. In Srinagar, people in large numbers participated in the event to celebrate the auspicious occasion. Dignitaries across the nation witnessed the day with enthusiastic manner.