Nation celebrates Dussehra with religious fervour and gaiety

Dussehra also known as Vijayadashmi festival, which marks the victory of good over evil, is being celebrated with great fervour across India. People are gathering in large numbers at several places to witness the burning of effigies of demon king Ravana, his brother Kumbhkarana and son Meghnaad. On this occasion, religious processions were also taken out with tableaus of Lord Rama in special chariots, depicting the scenes and characters from Ramayana.