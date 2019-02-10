Nation celebrates Basant Panchami, marks arrival of spring

According to India's traditional beliefs and ethos, "Basant Panchami" is dedicated to the goddess of knowledge, arts and music, "Saraswati" and is marked by special prayers to the goddess. The festival is mostly celebrated in the northern part of the country. Interestingly, the day also heralds the arrival of spring. "Basant Panchami" also marks the beginning of the festival of colour "Holi" which takes place 40 days later. Prayagraj is all set to host the third ''shaahi snaan'' (royal bath) of the ongoing "Kumbh" on "Basant Panchami" during which more than two crore devotees are expected to take a holy dip. Kumbh Mela commenced on January 15 during "Makar Sankranti", the first bathing day. "Mahashivratri" on March 4 will mark its last bathing day. President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a note of the auspicious occasion and greeted the nation.